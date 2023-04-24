The Sparks City Council passed a new ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor to be a spectator at sideshows.
Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan backed the ordinance saying it would give his office, as well as police the tools needed to make arrests and prosecute these cases.
"We've seen a sophisticated amount of coordination with these street races, And I think as one person put it if there's no audience then there's no accolades right?"
Sideshows in this case are defined as any motor vehicle speed contest on a highway, reckless driving on a highway, reckless driving in an off-street parking facility, or an exhibition of speed on a highway.
The council passed the bill unanimously.