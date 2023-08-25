UPDATE: AUGUST 25
The Sparks City Council unanimously rejected moving forward with buying out City Manager Neil Krutz's contract on Friday.
Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson requested an item over terminating the City's current contract with Krutz be added to a future City of Sparks City Council meeting.
ORIGNAL STORY: AUGUST 24
Sparks City leaders are expected to discuss buying out the remainder of City Manager Neil Krutz's contract.
You may remember us telling you how the city council voted against firing Krutz back in May.
One issue brought up was how he handled alleged criminal charges against the, at the time, newly appointed Fire Chief Mark Lawson.
Lawson later ended up suing both Krutz and the City.
Mayor Ed Lawson ultimately decided Krutz should keep his job.
It's not exactly clear what, or who, brought on this change.
Krutz's contract with the City is currently set to end June of 2025.
The City would pay $600,000 to buy out his contract - if approved.
The meeting starts at 3pm and will be livstreamed on YouTube.