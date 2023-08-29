The City of Sparks placed Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz on paid administrative leave.
At a Special City Council Meeting on August 25, Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson requested a future agenda item for the City Council to consider terminating Krutz’s employment contract.
Krutz will be on paid administrative leave pending the City Council’s decision regarding possible termination of the employment contract, which is scheduled for September 5, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.
Mayor Lawson will appoint an acting city manager in the near future.
UPDATE: AUGUST 25, 2023
The Sparks City Council unanimously rejected moving forward with buying out City Manager Neil Krutz's contract on Friday.
Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson requested an item over terminating the City's current contract with Krutz be added to a future City of Sparks City Council meeting.
ORIGNAL STORY: AUGUST 24
Sparks City leaders are expected to discuss buying out the remainder of City Manager Neil Krutz's contract.
You may remember us telling you how the city council voted against firing Krutz back in May.
One issue brought up was how he handled alleged criminal charges against the, at the time, newly appointed Fire Chief Mark Lawson.
Lawson later ended up suing both Krutz and the City.
Mayor Ed Lawson ultimately decided Krutz should keep his job.
It's not exactly clear what, or who, brought on this change.
Krutz's contract with the City is currently set to end June of 2025.
The City would pay $600,000 to buy out his contract - if approved.
The meeting starts at 3pm and will be livstreamed on YouTube.