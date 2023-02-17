It's been over three weeks since the City of Sparks began interviewing its latest round of finalists to fill its Fire Chief position.
In an interview with Sparks Firefighters Local 731 Union Vice President, Darren Jackson told us that internal and external struggles have made it difficult finding qualified candidates.
"It’s been a long time since we’ve truly had a leader at the Sparks Fire Department," Jackson said. We’re looking forward to hopefully finishing that process up and getting a chief in there and making the changes we need."
The process has not gone the way the City had hoped as their original choice, Mark Lawson, was forced to resign after it learned Lawson was being charged with ‘serious criminal charges'.
The City says it has selected a new set a finalists for the position but the timeframe for a possible selection is not known at this time.