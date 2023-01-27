Local firefighters in Sparks are raising money for one of their own who is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Colon Cancer in 2020.
Sparks Firefighter Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2020, a year later he learned it had spread to his lungs, forcing him into early retirement from a job he loved.
Three years later, Mike continues to fight an exhausting battle against a cancer that wont back down, but Mike is refusing to quit and determined to win this fight so he can get back to his life with his wife Julie and their three sons.
After multiple rounds of traditional chemotherapy have failed, Mike (or Survivorman as we call him), has been entered into a trial through UC San Francisco.
This trial requires him to travel back and forth to the Bay Area every couple of days for testing and treatment, the cost of the travel and the stay coming out of their own pocket.
To help with the large cost of airfare and hotels, a GoFundMe account has been set up for Mike so he and his family can focus on his fight for survival and worry a little less about how they are going to accomplish this task.
Mike has spent almost 3 decades serving the public as a Paramedic and nearly 20 years serving the citizens of Sparks and the surrounding area as a Firefighter.
Mike gave his all to his career and service to the community, to unfortunately have it cut short by a cancer given to him by that very career.
If you would like to learn more or donate, you can find the donation page here: Fundraiser for Julie Foster by Lacy Gebhard : Help Mike continue on his fight with cancer. (gofundme.com)