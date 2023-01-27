Weather Alert

...Quick Hitting Winter System Sunday and Sunday Night Followed By Very Cold Temperatures... * A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into Sunday night, bringing gusty ridge winds and light snowfall accumulations. * Ahead of the precipitation, westerly winds will begin to increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sierra ridges will see gusts between 60 to 80 mph which will result in some mountain recreational impacts. Expect choppy conditions on Lake Tahoe as gusts will climb up to around 30 mph. * This will be a cold system, with powdery snow at all elevations. Snow totals will be meager by Sierra standards, with generally 2-6" expected. For western Nevada, a dusting up to a few inches of snow will be possible. Remember, it doesn't take much for the snow to pack down into ice as cars drive over it. Driving conditions may get messy Sunday, with the potential for lingering icy conditions into the Monday morning commute. * For the latest roadway conditions call 5 1 1 or download Caltran's and NDOT's smart phone applications, Quickmap and NVRoads, respectively. * Frigid temperatures will settle into the region early next week with highs remaining below freezing Monday and possibly Tuesday. Overnight lows Monday night could be the coldest some locations have seen in 5-10 years. Preparations should be made to protect vulnerable populations and pets from these very cold temperatures.