On Thursday, a student at Sparks High School won an SUV just for reading!
Freshman Alex Martinez won a 2004 Dodge Durango which was donated by the City of Sparks to Sparks High School.
Martinez says even though he's still too young to drive he's looking forward to getting on the road soon.
"I'm so happy, I'm so grateful, I'm really glad I won this car and the books paid off... the books paid off."
Alex said he read "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and a book about World War II history - and his name was chosen randomly as the winner.
Students who read also won smaller prizes like iPads or a laptop.