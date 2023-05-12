The Sparks Library will be undergoing flooring work in May which will affect access at the branch and will necessitate a temporary closure.
The building and interior book drop will be closed to the public from Monday, May 15 through Monday, May 22, and is expected to reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, May 23.
Items can be returned to the outside book drop located in front of the library. Patrons can log in to their accounts at catalog.washoecountylibrary.us to select an alternate hold pickup location.
For complete hours and location information and access to online services, visit washoecountylibrary.us.
(Washoe County contributed to this report.)