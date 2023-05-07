Sparks Police say they arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun out on someone who was attempting to intervene in a domestic disturbance.
On Saturday, May 6 at about 9:26 p.m, Sparks Police responded to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of El Rancho Dr. on a report of a possible domestic disturbance.
While the officers were responding, they received information that an involved party attempted to intervene, to assist a woman, which led to the suspect pulling a gun on the unknown person.
Once officers arrived, they were able to locate and identify the suspect as 32-year-old Anothny Buff of Sparks.
During the investigation officers learned that Buff was in possession of a firearm, used the firearm to take property from the victim, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Officers secured a search warrant to recover evidence of the crimes from Buff’s residence.
Buff was arrested and transported to the Washoe County Detention Center, where he was booked for Robbery With a Deadly Weapon and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.
(Sparks Police)