Sparks Man Arrested For Lewdness in County Park

A man was arrested on April 3rd, 2022 by Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies for inappropriately touching himself at Rancho San Rafael Park.
Deputies say they arrested Christopher Meade, 40 years old from Sparks, without incident after making contact with him in the park.
The first incident brought to Deputies attention was on March 30th, 2022, when they received a report of a man touching himself inappropriately. The victim said she was alone in the park when Meade approached her and started touching his private area.
The victim then left the area and sat in her car but Meade followed her and sat in his own car, parked near the victim's. The victim took photos of him before leaving and took down his license plate number.
With that information, Washoe County Deputies were able to develop Meade as a possible suspect.
The next day on March 31st, 2022, Washoe County Patrol Deputies received a similar report but when they arrived to the park, the subject was gone. The witness described the suspect as very similar to Meade's appearance.
On April 3rd, 2022, Deputies contacted Meade in Rancho San Rafael park and arrested him for open and gross lewdness, a gross misdemeanor.
Deputies believe there may be more victims who did not report the incident. If you feel you have been a victim or have any information regarding the incidents that could help, please call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division at (775) 328-3350.
To remain anonymous, you can call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)