A Sparks man is behind bars charged in connection with multiple business burglaries. A second man remains on the loose.
Patrol Deputies initially responded to several businesses in a Spanish Springs industrial park between August 16th – August 17th, 2021. Multiple businesses had been broken into by someone who cut through their chain link fences.
Multiple businesses also had company trailers burglarized. Deputes also say that numerous tools were stolen including a miter saw, skill saw, table saw, and more.
Deputies say detectives determined that the businesses were burglarized by the same two men, identifying one of them as 49-year-old Bill Webb of Sparks.
Webb was arrested on January 4 by officers with the Sparks Police Department on unrelated charges.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives additionally booked Webb for three felony counts of burglary of a business; one gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit burglary; two gross misdemeanor counts of destroying the property of another $250-$5,000; and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
There’s no immediate description of the second suspect.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Refer to case number WC21-3968.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)