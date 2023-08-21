Sierra County deputies have cited a man from Sparks for allegedly igniting an illegal campfire.
First responders found it near Stampede Reservoir on Saturday.
According to investigators, the people responsible left the campfire without extinguishing it correctly. It then re-ignited once the wind and heat picked up.
Deputies, along with crews from the Forest Service, were able to put it out.
They say 23-year-old Christian Bowles was cited for an illegal and unattended campfire.
Additionally, deputies remained on the scene to ensure all the campers cleaned up their litter that was strewn around the campsite from the previous night's party.
Deputies are reminding people of the risk unattended campfires can bring.
Not only can they cause wildfires, but if you're caught, you could face fines as well as liability for firefighting costs.
"Unattended campfires have been identified as one of the leading causes of wildfires that devastate ecosystems, endanger lives, and consume thousands of acres of forests and wilderness areas yearly," Sierra County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.
(Sierra County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)