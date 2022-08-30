A Sparks man faces child pornography-related charges after being arrested earlier this month.
Police say 61-year-old Curtis Boyne texted sexually explicit images of a young girl to someone who then alerted authorities, back in April.
On August 20th, police arrested and booked Boyne into the Washoe County Jail on felony charges of Possession / Distribution of Child Pornography and Distributing Material Depicting Pornography Involving a Minor.
If you have any additional information about this case, you're asked to call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.