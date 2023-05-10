A Sparks man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to three different rock attacks at area casinos, prosecutors say.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 50-year-old Troy Kellett will be eligible for parole after serving 16 years for Battery with Use of a Deadly Weapon and Battery Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm.
On March 7, 2002, Reno Police say Kellett hit a man in the head while gambling at the Atlantis Resort. The victim later required several stitches on his head.
Five days later, prosecutors say police were called to the Sands Casino after a 31-year-old man was hit in the head with a 10-pound rock. That victim also required stitches.
That same day, Sparks Police interviewed Kellett at the Nugget Casino and say he hit a 42-year-old in the head with a rock inside a casino bathroom. That victim suffered internal bleeding and multiple skull fractures.