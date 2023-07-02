The City of Sparks Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded an $18,750 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The grant money will support the commission and installation of a public piece of artwork on Victorian Avenue.
“This project will create a gathering space around a piece of art in the Sparks community, as well as articulate the cultural identity of our city,” said Raquel Monserrat, City of Sparks Special Events Supervisor.
The City of Sparks’ project is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2023 funding.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including the City of Sparks’ commission of a public art piece to be installed in the Victorian Square Cultural District, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”
The City is partnering with its Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board (EIAB), The Generator, and 39 North Downtown, to guide the public input portion of this project.
The EIAB will help with the project’s marketing efforts, make connections with arts organizations serving minorities, and make recommendations on how to elicit feedback from the target audiences.
The Generator will serve as the chief art consultant in areas of the engagement events, ensuring that artists and art are central. They will also be key advisors on the technical portions of selecting, building, and installing the artwork, and assisting the selected artist to see that the project is successful.
39 North Downtown is a downtown merchant association that will support the Generator’s activities with marketing and volunteer support. Representatives from partnerships will serve on the selection committee alongside members of the Arts and Culture Advisory Committee.
“We will host five community engagement programs to solicit input for the project. These arts-based engagements will target diverse communities that represent Sparks,” Monserrat said. “We are also encouraging the community to take our arts and culture engagement survey.”
A call for artists will be distributed widely to identify artists to present design concepts to the committee and community. Up to three artists or artist teams chosen will present concepts based on the wide-reaching information in the arts plan and a tour of downtown with residents and business owners.
The final design will be chosen from three artists’ designs through a public meeting to allow input.
For more information on other projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.
(City of Sparks)