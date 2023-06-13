Sparks Police say a man was arrested after robbing the Nevada State Bank on East Prater Way Monday afternoon.
On Monday, June 12, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Sparks Police responded to the Nevada State Bank, located at 500 E. Prater Way, in reference to a robbery.
Sparks Patrol Officers arrived on scene and began searching for the suspect. During their search, officers located the suspect identified as Brandon Jacquez nearby and he was taken into custody without incident.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) arrived on scene and has taken over the investigation.
No other information has been released.