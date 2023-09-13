Sparks Police have arrested four people in connection with an alleged road rage incident that happened last month.
Police say the August 20th incident happened near Greenbrae Drive and Probasco Way, in the early morning hours.
Authorities say the victim in the case was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries, including significant head injuries.
During the course of the investigation, Sparks Detectives identified four suspects: Edwin Lopez, Angel Hernandez-Ayala, Angel Luna and Alfredo Villa.
Police say all four were arrested on Tuesday and now face charges of Battery Causing Substantial Bodily Harm.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.