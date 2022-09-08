Sparks police arrested a man accused of being involved in a shooting last month.
18-year-old Julian Lupercio-Trejo is facing multiple charges including battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.
Police say on August 27th before midnight there was a shooting on Sullivan Lane and McCarran Boulevard.
Officers say multiple shots had been fired from a car.
A victim was taken to Renown with serious injuries, but that person is expected to survive.
After a further investigation police arrested Lupercio-Trejo.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.