Julian Lupercio-Trejo

Sparks police arrested a man accused of being involved in a shooting last month.

18-year-old Julian Lupercio-Trejo is facing multiple charges including battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

Police say on August 27th before midnight there was a shooting on Sullivan Lane and McCarran Boulevard.

Officers say multiple shots had been fired from a car.

A victim was taken to Renown with serious injuries, but that person is expected to survive.

After a further investigation police arrested Lupercio-Trejo.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.