Sparks Police arrested a man today after receiving reports of someone pointing a firearm at passing vehicles Interstate-80 in Sparks.
On Sunday, April 10 around 10:30 a.m., Sparks Police were called to the area of Westbound I-80 and McCarran Blvd. where a man was supposedly pointing a gun at cars.
When officers arrived, they located the suspect who was standing on the freeway over the onramp yelling at officers.
Police say the suspect stood in the middle of I-80 and armed himself with a screwdriver.
Multiple commands were given to the suspect to stop his actions but were unsuccessful.
Less lethal options were deployed, and the suspect was ultimately subdued by officers.
The suspect was charged with traffic related charges, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer with a deadly weapon.
With the assistance of Nevada Highway Patrol, I-80 westbound, southbound McCarran and Victorian Blvd were shut down for the safety of the public and has since reopened to normal traffic.
(Sparks Police assisted in this story.)