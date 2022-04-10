Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts of 60 to 80 mph possible in the foothills and wind prone locations along Highway 395 and Interstate 580. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...Late Season Potent Winter Storm with High Winds and Sierra Snowfall Monday... * An incoming Pacific storm will bring a sharp return to winter conditions early this week. High winds, localized fire weather concerns, areas of blowing dust, snow for the Sierra and western Nevada foothills, and much cooler conditions are all on tap with this storm. * Winds: High winds with potentially damaging gusts of 60 mph or more will materialize by Monday morning with the strongest winds targeting wind prone sections of the Highway 395 and Interstate 580 corridor across western Nevada and Mono County. Sierra ridge wind gusts are forecast to be near and above 100 mph. Blowing dust may reduce visibility at times across Pershing, Churchill, and Mineral counties. * Snow: Snow will impact travel in the Sierra and northeast California Monday morning and afternoon, with rain and snow spreading into western Nevada lower elevations through Monday evening. Snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches are forecast near the Sierra crest, with up to 6 inches down to the Tahoe basin and southward into western Mono County. * Temperatures: High temperatures early this week will be more than 30 degrees colder compared to last week's warm spell, with widespread freezing conditions likely Monday and Tuesday nights. Now is the time to prepare for this significant change back to winter weather. Secure loose outdoor items before the winds increase Monday, and have sufficient food, water, warm clothing and emergency supplies handy in case of power outages. Anyone planning travel in the Sierra Monday through early Tuesday can expect slick travel conditions and delays with chain controls.