The Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement Team (HOPE) with the Sparks Police Department arrested a man near an elementary school who had a felony warrant and was out of compliance with his registration as a sex offender.
Recently, Sparks' HOPE Team had contact with James Hopkins.
Hopkins was camped out on the north side of the drive-in theater in the bushes that line Elementary Drive in Sparks.
Police say Hopkins was less than 100 feet from the entrance to Bernice Matthews Elementary and Paradise Park.
It was later learned that Hopkins had a felony warrant from Parole and Probation.
It was also learned that Hopkins is a Tier 3 sex offender (the highest level) and had not been in compliance with his registration since 2019.
Hopkins has prior arrests for kidnapping, discharging a firearm in public, drug charges and multiple arrests for sexual assault of a minor under 16 and more.
Hopkins was arrested without incident.
(Sparks Police)