Sparks Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Teen

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a runaway 15-year-old.
Lillian Mills was last seen where she lives in Sparks on March 5th, 2022, just before 6 a.m. She was seen wearing a sweatshirt and denim jeans.
Lillian is described as 5'5", weighs 165 pounds, and has long, light brown hair. She also has a mole on her left cheek.
The picture of her in this story is an accurate and recent photo. If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be, please contact Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)