Police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m.
Police say the unidentified victim, a woman, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.
They say was in the crosswalk, with lights flashing, when she was hit by a sedan with an unknown color.
A huge section of Prater was closed for the investigation but has since reopened to normal traffic.
A Major Accident Investigation Team is now investigating.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.