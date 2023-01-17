Prater Way crash

Police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks early Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. 

Police say the unidentified victim, a woman, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. 

They say was in the crosswalk, with lights flashing, when she was hit by a sedan with an unknown color. 

A huge section of Prater was closed for the investigation but has since reopened to normal traffic.

A Major Accident Investigation Team is now investigating. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. 