Sparks Police say they're investigating a shots fired call that happened in the 1900 block of Fargo Way early Wednesday morning.
When officers arrived on scene after 1:30 a.m., they found several shell casings on the roadway, as well as a home that was damaged during the incident.
No one was inside the residence was hurt.
Police say they're investigating several leads and reviewing surveillance video.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You could be eligible for a reward.