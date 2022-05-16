Sparks Police are investigating a weekend stabbing and shooting that happened about an hour apart, at the same location.
Police say a fight broke out at Aguita's night club in the 1800 block of Prater Way just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
During that stabbing, two women suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Then police say about an hour later, a shooting occurred at the same location. A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries during this incident.
Police say it is unknown at this time if the incidents were related.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.