The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the suspect who stole a vehicle with an unattended child in the back seat. The suspect's getaway vehicle is pictured above.
The incident occurred near the 900 block of 12th Street in Sparks, around 9:30 p.m. on the night of January 1st, 2022.
Sparks Police Officers say they responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had an unattended child in the back seat.
According to authorities, the missing vehicle and child were located a short distance away from the original location. The suspect had already fled the scene in the silver vehicle that is pictured here.
The juvenile described the suspect as being a tan, adult, woman with blonde hair. She is approximately between the age of 18 and 22.
The Sparks Police Department is asking that anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the suspect, to call them at (775) 353-2231.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call or text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)