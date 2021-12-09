Sparks Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred at a bank Thursday afternoon.
At 3:00 p.m., a robbery occurred at a US Bank, located at 2818 Vista Blvd.
The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 50’s or 60’s, with grey hair, wearing glasses, a black mask, dark clothing and gloves.
He entered the bank and demanded money from the teller while displaying a handgun.
The suspect then fled the bank with a large amount of money.
Anyone who has further information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted in this report.)