The Sparks Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Monday.
On Monday, July 18, 2022 at 9:15p.m. an armed robbery occurred at the Pizza Hut located at 632 E. Prater Way in Sparks.
According to a witness, the suspect entered Pizza Hut and demanded money from an employee who was at the cash register.
The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and then watched the suspect flee westbound from the Pizza Hut.
The suspect is described as a white male adult about 6’0” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, a baseball hat, and a surgical type face mask.
Responding Officers searched the area; however, the suspect was not located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sparks Police Department.