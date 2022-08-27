The Sparks Police Department needs help locating and identifying a man who police say may have been involved in attempting to steal a car Saturday morning.
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at about 8:00 a.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to a business located in the 800 block of Bergin Way for an attempted theft of a motor vehicle investigation.
Officers would like to speak with the depicted person in the photo of this story about their involvement in this incident.
If you recognize the person in the photo or have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.