7:00 p.m. update:

Sparks Police say Intong has returned home and is in good health. 

Original story:

Sparks Police is seeking the public's help in locating an elderly man who walked away from his home earlier today.

75-year-old Priciliano Intong, who has severe dementia was last seen walking west bound from the area of Gleeson Way and McCarran Ave.

Intong may be wearing a blue and white long-sleeved shirt and dark colored pants.

If located, please call the Sparks Police Department non-emergency phone number at 775-353-2231.

