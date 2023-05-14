7:00 p.m. update:
Sparks Police say Intong has returned home and is in good health.
Original story:
Sparks Police is seeking the public's help in locating an elderly man who walked away from his home earlier today.
75-year-old Priciliano Intong, who has severe dementia was last seen walking west bound from the area of Gleeson Way and McCarran Ave.
Intong may be wearing a blue and white long-sleeved shirt and dark colored pants.
If located, please call the Sparks Police Department non-emergency phone number at 775-353-2231.