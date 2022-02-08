Sparks Police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store early Tuesday morning.
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the G Street location.
Police say the man showed a handgun to the clerk, demanded money and then got away with some cash.
The suspect is described as white, about 5’8” and wore a red shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Sparks Police Department 775-353-2225 or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness 775-322-4900.