Sparks police need your help finding a man hey say robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Tuesday morning.
Police say around 2 a.m., the suspect showed a handgun, demanded money from the clerk and then got away with some cash. He was last seen heading west from the store.
The suspect is described as white and wore a hooded sweatshirt, backpack and mask.
The clerk was not hurt.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.