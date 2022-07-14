Sparks Police are asking for the public's help regarding a gun call - and a home burglary that could be connected.
Officers say they were first called to the area near Rock and Oddie Boulevards on July 1st regarding a gun call.
They learned four people had entered a home without permission from the owner.
Police say these people had at least one gun with them - and confronted the homeowner.
Police say all of them ran off before officers arrived.
Police were then called to the same area again about a week later over reports of a residential burglary.
Like before, it's believed the people who entered the home had guns.
Police were able to detain three of the four suspects when they arrived.
The Regional Gang Unit were able to find and arrest the other suspects in these two cases.
A total of seven people were arrested.
Police don't believe these events were random.
They say the suspects and victims all knew each other.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.