The City of Sparks is announcing road closures during the annual Hot August Nights event August 2-5, 2023.
Events will be held at Reno and Sparks at venues such as the Nugget, Baldini’s, Grand Sierra Resort, Peppermill and Atlantis, as well as downtown streets in both cities.
Sparks road closures will begin Sunday, July 30 at 12:15 a.m. through Monday, August 7 at 6:00 a.m. and include:
* Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Way to Victorian Plaza Circle (west side).
* Victorian Plaza Circle (east) from Avenue of the Oaks to Nugget Avenue.
* Avenue of the Oaks in front of the Galaxy Theatre, one block east and one block west.
* 10th Street from south of Avenue of the Oaks from the alleyway to Victorian Avenue.
* Victorian Plaza Circle east at Nugget Avenue will be gated with security – this is the entrance/exit for registered participants for Show and Shine only.
Cruise Information:
Additional road closures will be in place nightly for the Hot August Night cruise in downtown Sparks August 2 to August 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. These closures include:
* Eastbound and westbound Pyramid Way off-ramps will be closed.
* Pyramid Way will be closed from Prater Way to I-80.
* Pyramid Way on-ramps will be open for northbound traffic from Nugget Avenue.
* Eastbound Rock on-ramp will be closed to alleviate Pyramid Way eastbound closure complications.
Vehicles are asked to enter the cruise at 21st Street and Victorian Avenue as side streets will be closed to registered cars entering during the cruise events.
Parking for the event is available at the following locations:
* The Nugget Casino Resort parking garage.
* City of Sparks parking garage next to the Victorian Galaxy Theatre. Drivers may enter from Victorian Plaza Circle or from 12th Street.
* Bottom floor of the Deco Parking Garage on Avenue of the Oaks. Enter from 10th Street on the west side of the building.
Shuttles:
A shuttle will be provided from the Baldini’s parking lot to the Nugget West lot, as well as a shuttle from Baldini’s parking lot to Grand Sierra Resort.