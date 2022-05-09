May 9 Update:
Despite overwhelming odds, the SPCA of Northern Nevada fulfilled its promise to find an appropriate alternative property in 30 days for the proposed industrial metal fabrication project within the requested price range, but Reno Iron Works has still decided to move forward with its location right next to the SPCA adoption center.
The SPCA is looking to appear again before the Reno City Council on May 11th in order to ask the Council to deny the Special Use Permit (SUP).
Alternatively, if the City Council approves the SUP, then SPCA will request that the SUP includes SPCA-NN’s reasonable and critical mitigations to protect thousands of homeless pets.
The SPCA is asking for the public's help in this initiative by either joining them at City Hall on May 11th at 6 p.m. to voice support for the SPCA's position in this case.
Alternatively, you can voice your opinion on the City Council's public comment page here: City of Reno Public Comment Form (google.com)
The SPCA of Northern Nevada and Reno Iron Works are calling for the public’s support in finding an alternative location for a ±40,000 square foot building construction project proposed right next to the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s adoption center.
On April 14, the Reno City Council approved a continuance giving the project applicant, Reno Iron Works, and the appellant, SPCA of Northern Nevada, until May 11 to work together in finding a new location where Reno Iron Works can build or move into.
“Reno Iron Works and the SPCA of Northern Nevada, which houses homeless pets who are especially vulnerable to stress inducing sounds, are incompatible neighbors.” said Executive Director Jill Vacchina Dobbs. “Bill is a rescue pet lover who does not want to build next to us, but right now he has no other option and we are committed to helping his fantastic business survive and thrive at a different location.”
The two parties are seeking the entire community’s help- and fast- to find a new location for Reno Iron Works. They are seeking an existing building (preferred for a shorter timeline) or buildable property with:
- Appropriate zoning;
- 5 to 10 acres;
- Large truck access and turnaround;
- 20,000 to 30,000 sq. ft. of shop space;
- 5,000 to 10,000 sp. ft. of office space;
- 32-foot clear inside for moving cranes; and
- A rail spur (a big plus but not required).
Updates can be found at spcanevada.org/reno-iron-works-building-updates. Reno Iron Works and the SPCA of Northern Nevada are urgently seeking a solution that will save both.
Those with information regarding available locations or buildings can reach out to Bill@RenoIronWorks.com.