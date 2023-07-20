The SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) is hosting their annual Hot Doggo Nights Bin Sale Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SPCA-NN Thrift Store located at 75 East Moana Lane.
Members of the community (and their friendly pups!) are invited to participate in the quarterly bin sale; enjoy food from local food truck, The Pot Luck Truck; check out the Kitty Lounge featuring adoptable cats and a new mural; and shop inside their two-story thrift store! The best part?
All proceeds benefit the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s mission to save and improve the lives of homeless pets.
How the Hot Doggo Nights Bin Sale Works:
Attendees will purchase a classic car-themed tote bag for $20 which allows them to to fill as many items as they can from six large bins filled with brand-name, brand-new and gently used items.
Participants are given 90 seconds at each bin to dig for items including pet accessories, women’s apparel, men’s apparel, children’s clothing and toys, books/media, accessories, and new brand-name items, filling their new tote bag to the brim.
If you purchase additional rounds for $20 (max of three), you’ll have even more chances to find bargains.
(SPCA of Northern Nevada)