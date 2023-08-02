From now until August 8, the SPCA of Northern Nevada invites members of the community to participate in their "Name a Rescue Pet" fundraiser.
Many pets arrive to the SCPA-NN Adoption Center without a name, and the non-profit says the first step on a pet's journey to adoption is receiving a name.
Now the public can get involved and help raise lifesaving funds with a $20 donation as part of this special one-week online fundraiser.
How it Works:
Donate a minimum of $20 on the event page, spcanevada.org/namearescuepet, and earn the ability to name either a dog or a cat.
The SPCA-NN will then email participants a photo and information about the named rescue pet within two to three weeks.
(The SPCA of Northern Nevada assisted with this story.)