SPCA Name a Rescue Fundraiser
From now until August 8, the SPCA of Northern Nevada invites members of the community to participate in their "Name a Rescue Pet" fundraiser.

Many pets arrive to the SCPA-NN Adoption Center without a name, and the non-profit says the first step on a pet's journey to adoption is receiving a name.

Now the public can get involved and help raise lifesaving funds with a $20 donation as part of this special one-week online fundraiser.

How it Works:

Donate a minimum of $20 on the event page, spcanevada.org/namearescuepet, and earn the ability to name either a dog or a cat.

The SPCA-NN will then email participants a photo and information about the named rescue pet within two to three weeks.

(The SPCA of Northern Nevada assisted with this story.)

