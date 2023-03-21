The SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) kicked off their annual online “FUN”draiser: Exceptionally Subpar Pet Portraits.
With a minimum $40 donation, participants receive a hand-drawn digital portrait of their pet(s) created by one of the SPCA-NN dozens of volunteers.
Participants will also have an opportunity to pick up a physical copy of their pet’s portrait in-person once the fundraiser has ended.
The money raised goes directly toward their organization, helping homeless pets in northern Nevada.
The "FUN'draiser lasts until March 27.
To learn more, you can visit 2023 Exceptionally Subpar Pet Portraits | SPCA of Northern Nevada (spcanevada.org)