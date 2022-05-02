The SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) announced their Spring into Saving Lives fundraiser with a $50,000 matching gift.
Now through May 16, supporters get the opportunity to have their donations matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling their impact on the lives of pets and people in northern Nevada.
Funds raised will support SPCA-NN’s lifesaving programs, including foster care, Todd’s Medical Fund for veterinary financial assistance, rural rescue transport, access to affordable vet care, and more.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to save and improve the lives of northern Nevada pets and the people who love them,” said Executive Director Jill Vacchina Dobbs, J.D. “We make sure every pet who enters our adoption center receives the care they deserve, no matter what. With your support, we can help pets not only survive, but thrive!”
Those interested can learn more by following along on social media, where SPCA-NN will be sharing videos each week about these programs and the pets and people they help. Learn more and make donations here.