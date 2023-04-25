As we reported last week, a judge ordered to halt construction of the new Reno Iron Works facility.
The judge previously denied the SPCA of Northern Nevada's original appeal.
However, the Executive Director of the SPCA Northern Nevada, Jill Dobbs, testified in court recently showing how the construction's recent noise and vibrations impacted their animals.
So, with the new emergency appeal, the judge had changed her mind.
"But she granted the motion for stay because we now have concrete proof and facts of the irreparable damage and harm that's happening to these animals," Dobbs said.
The SPCA of Northern Nevada told me that the Reno Iron Works Company filed an appeal to the emergency stay, that is now in the district court.
The SPCA has until May 8 to file its next appeal at the appellate court level, which the iron company will have a chance to respond to.
"So, there's now three actions in two different courts so this is getting a bit complicated and that means more attorney's fees more of my time away from our important work," Dobbs said.
SPCA of Northern Nevada also says the construction created severe impacts to their facility.
"Some of those dogs reacted so strongly pulling against the leads to get back into the building that the sounds were so terrifying and disturbing to them that we had 2 employees injured," Dobbs said.
While the construction is currently in its first stages, Dobbs says the more it goes on, the worse it can get.
"These are live sentient beings and they're being harmed by this. That's just the first stage, construction's going to take 12 to 18 months and then there's on going daily operations."
Dobbs also says that it's not that no construction can be done near the facility, it's the deconstruction of the hill and the type of facility that is being built is where she sees the issues.
We have reached out to Reno Iron Works, but they said with the ongoing litigation they have no comment at this time.