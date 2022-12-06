The SPCA of Northern Nevada is hosting a 'Meet Santa Paws' event this Saturday at its thrift store in Reno.
The free event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 75 Moana Lane.
On December 17th, the SPCA will partner with Lithia Reno Subaru for a fee-waived adoption event at their dealership, 2270 Kietzke Lane. The event is scheduled from 10am to 2pm.
Meanwhile, the SPCA says it raised $65,060 with $52,500 of that matched dollar-for-dollar - so $117,560 total for pets in need.