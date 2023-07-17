SPCA Of Northern nevada is offering fee-waived dog adoptions now through the end of the month.
It is part of an effort to encourage the community to adopt a new furry family member amidst the continued capacity crisis in our region.
The SPCA of Northern Nevada’s adoption center is located at 4950 Spectrum Boulevard and is open for adoptions from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
“Our organization has so many wonderful dogs waiting to be adopted into loving homes. These homeless pets come from Washoe County Regional Animal Services and our rural rescue partners, as well as guardian surrenders. Now more than ever as the shelter capacity crisis continues we urge the community to please adopt if they are able to do so” said Executive Director Jill Vacchina Dobbs.
All pets from the SPCA receive required vaccine3s, microchipping, spay/neuter surgery and essential veterinary care before being put up for adoption.
All available and adoptable pets can be viewed at the SPCA website.