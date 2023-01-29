Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...DANGEROUS MOUNTAIN WIND CHILLS AND BITTERLY COLD TEMPS... * Snow from our ongoing system will be tapering off into the evening hours. Untreated roads may remain icy and snow covered through Monday morning. Use caution traveling, especially at night, as black ice is hard to see. * Frigid temperatures will settle into the region behind this storm with highs remaining below freezing Monday and possibly Tuesday. Overnight lows tonight and Monday night could be the coldest some locations have seen in 5-10 years. Preparations should be made to protect vulnerable populations and pets from these very cold temperatures. It's also a good idea to make sure that your pipes are protected from the cold. * Increasing northeast to east winds will drive down wind chill values, with temperatures downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra. Wind chills may reach -20 to -35 degrees both tonight and again Monday night in the High Sierra. Exposed skin could rapidly see frostbite in these conditions. It may be a good idea to stay indoors, or make sure to have proper safety gear if you are recreating in the back country.