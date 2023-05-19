The Special Olympics of Nevada held its annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Friday.
The Run involves law enforcement from across Nevada coming together to raise awareness for Special Olympics Nevada.
The Sparks Police Department helped get the event off the ground at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina.
"The Torch Run is what we call the flames of hope and it just represents what we're doing for our athletes. Just spreading awareness choosing to include and getting the awareness out to the public of what these amazing special athletes do,” says Brianne McGowan-Durfee, Northern Nevada Development Director, Special Olympics Nevada.
This was the first year of the Torch Run since the pandemic.