Special Olympics Nevada is hosting its Mayhem High School/Middle School Basketball Championship sponsored by Dolan Auto Group beginning 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Reno Sportsdome, 2400 Tampa St, Reno.
The game is free for the community to attend.
All schools participating are apart of Special Olympics Nevada's Unified Champion Schools program, which unifies students with and without disabilities through sports and Whole School Engagement.
Schedule for Friday, March 10:
10:00 am (Teams will play simultaneously on two courts):
- High School Game 1: Galena High School vs Hug High School (winner advances to championship game)
- High School Game 2: North Valleys High School vs Dayton High School (winner advances to play Reno High School)
10:45 am (Teams will play simultaneously on two courts):
- High School Game 3: Reno High School vs Game 2 Winner
- MIDDLE SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Cold Springs Middle School vs Vaughn Middle School
11:30am: HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
- High School Game 1 Winner vs High School Game 3 Winner