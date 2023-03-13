Weather Alert

.Heavy rain with elevated snow levels are expected to renew the risk of flooding Tuesday morning through Wednesday, mostly in areas below approximately 7000 feet. Areas of primary concern are small creeks and streams, and areas with poor or obstructed drainage, including areas impacted by flooding recently. Mainstem river flooding is not currently forecast, but minor to moderate river flooding can not be ruled out especially in lower elevation basins, and in areas that experienced recent flooding. Flooding is unlikely in Pershing County. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Mono County. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and poor drainage areas. Flooding may occur in mountain urban areas due to deep snow confining flow and restricting drainage. Runoff exceeding drainage capacity is expected to impact roads, agricultural areas, and poor drainage areas. Very high flows will continue on the Carson River both above and below Lahontan Reservoir. Terminal Lakes will see additional rises. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A warm atmospheric river will lead to rapid runoff in elevations below approximately 7000 feet. Although this atmospheric river appears to be slightly cooler and maybe not quite as wet as last Friday's storm, runoff will respond more rapidly due to primed low elevation snowpack, current high river and stream flows, and saturated ground conditions. Expect renewed flooding in areas that have just experienced flood impacts. Significant river rises are expected. Mainstem river flooding is not currently forecast, but minor to moderate river flooding can not be ruled out. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor weather and river forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action, and take advantage of relatively quiet weather today and Monday to prepare. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Wind prone areas along US-395 from Susanville to Washoe Valley to Crowley Lake and along US-95 near Walker Lake could see gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will also be heavy rain and high elevation snow throughout the region. This may act to weaken winds speeds at times, before stronger wind gusts come seemingly out of nowhere. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&