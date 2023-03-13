Special Olympics Nevada and The Law Enforcement Torch Run teamed last week to host a “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser at the Texas Roadhouse in Reno.
Law enforcement officers, along with Special Olympics athletes, volunteered their time as “celebrity waiters,” interacting and serving guests for tips.
In total, $7,817 was raised for these amazing athletes.
In addition to supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities, donations raised during the event will assist SONV in it’s efforts to establish an independently run chapter in Nevada.
The mission of LETR is to support SONV through fundraising and public awareness, while enhancing the quality of life of athletes.