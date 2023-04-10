Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) is inviting brave residents to hop, skip, run, jump, or dive into the waters at Round Hills Pines Beach & Marina to support SONV’s health and sports programs.
The Polar Plunge® is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to support Special Olympics Nevada athletes.
Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for over 3,000 athletes in the state.
Additionally, contributions and involvement helps athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community.
For those who like to dress up for the occasion, the theme of this year’s event will be “Independence.” SONV is currently the only state that is not operating as its own Special Olympics chapter but it set to change this by the end of 2023!
Plunge participants must raise a minimum of $125. In addition to the Plunge, attendees will be treated to a celebratory lunch by Carson City BBQ.
The plunge will be held at Round Hills Pines Beach & Marina (300 U.S. 50, Zephyr Cover) at 10 a.m. on May 13.
To sign up, please visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/tahoe