Special Olympics Nevada and The Law Enforcement Torch Run are teaming up to host a “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse (150 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Reno) on March 8.
Law enforcement officers, along with Special Olympics athletes, will volunteer their time as “celebrity waiters,” interacting and serving guests for tips.
100 percent of tips received will be donated to the organization.
For any donation, Texas Roadhouse will provide a free appetizer card.
In addition to supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities, donations raised during the event will assist SONV in it’s efforts to establish an independently run chapter in Nevada.
The mission of LETR is to support SONV through fundraising and public awareness, while enhancing the quality of life of athletes.
The fundraiser will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.