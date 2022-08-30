Nevada State Police are investigating after a crash killed a man near Elko earlier this month.
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on SR-225, near mile marker 38 in Elko County.
This location is approximately 10 miles north of Elko, NV.
A preliminary investigation determined that a yellow Subaru Impreza sedan was traveling south on SR-225 in the southbound travel lane at a high rate of speed with wet road conditions.
The driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the northbound travel lane and drove off the left side of the road.
The vehicle hit an embankment, was redirected to the right, reentered the roadway and subsequently caught fire.
Unfortunately, the adult male driver of Elko, NV, was unrestrained in the vehicle and completely ejected.
He was transported from the scene with suspected life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Speed and impairment are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.
This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command East’s 21st fatal crash for 2022, resulting in 22 fatalities.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111. Case #2208-00652
(Nevada State Police)