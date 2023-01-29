Washoe County is celebrating educators in our local community.
On Monday, January 30 from 3pm-5pm 'Spread the Word Nevada' is hosting their 2nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Night at their office (290 Gentry Way, Suite 6, Reno)
Teachers can stop by to pick up FREE teacher resources, school supplies, gifts, classroom decorations and more, while supplies last.
During the event teachers can enter a free raffle to win a $100 spa gift card.
“We have seen all of the changes and challenges educators have had to endure during the last few years and want to share our appreciation for everything they do,” said Courtney Vogt, Development Manager. “With this event we are hoping to celebrate the amazing teachers in our community.”
For more information call the Spread the Word Nevada office at 775-507-7007 or email Courtney at cvogt@stwn.org.