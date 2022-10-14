Updated Story: 

The Elko County Sheriff's Office says their deputies arrested a man who allegedly damaged multiple traffic control signs in the Spring Creek Trailer and housing subdivisions. 

Deputies and detectives followed up on several leads that ultimately led to identifying a suspect in this case.

The suspect was identified as Aaron Denison, 50 years old of Spring Creek, Nevada.

On October 14, 2022, detectives from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office arrested Denison on (3) counts of malicious destruction of Property greater than $5000.00 value and malicious destruction of traffic control devices.

The Spring Creek Association worked diligently to fix each of the traffic control signs. In subsequent days, it was reported several of the previously damaged signs were damaged a second time and in need of repairs.

Original Story From October 4, 2022:

The Elko County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies noticed several stop signs, speed limit signs and street signs that were damaged in the Spring Creek trailer and housing subdivisions.

Upon a closer inspection of the damaged signs, police say it was determined a vehicle had pushed the street signs over.
 
Additional signs were damaged during the on October 3rd and 4th.
 
The sheriff's office believe these crimes occurred mostly during the late evening to morning hours of Saturday October 1, 2022 through Tuesday October 4, 2022.
 
They have also received home surveillance footage from two of the intersections.
 
The two videos provided very limited information regarding the vehicle.
 
Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact the Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or Lieutenant Doug Fisher at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-777-2540
 
(Elko County Sheriff's Office) 

