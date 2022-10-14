Updated Story:
The Elko County Sheriff's Office says their deputies arrested a man who allegedly damaged multiple traffic control signs in the Spring Creek Trailer and housing subdivisions.
Deputies and detectives followed up on several leads that ultimately led to identifying a suspect in this case.
The suspect was identified as Aaron Denison, 50 years old of Spring Creek, Nevada.
On October 14, 2022, detectives from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office arrested Denison on (3) counts of malicious destruction of Property greater than $5000.00 value and malicious destruction of traffic control devices.
The Spring Creek Association worked diligently to fix each of the traffic control signs. In subsequent days, it was reported several of the previously damaged signs were damaged a second time and in need of repairs.
Original Story From October 4, 2022:
The Elko County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies noticed several stop signs, speed limit signs and street signs that were damaged in the Spring Creek trailer and housing subdivisions.