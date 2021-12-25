On Christmas Day, holiday meals were being given out to those in need at St. Vincent's Dining Room. They had help from the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and the folks over at the Nugget Casino.
Preparations began early in the morning and they served hot meals to over 1,000 people in the community.
The Assistant Director at St. Vincent's Dining Room says the importance of doing this is to spread holiday cheer and provide a meal for people who may not have anything to do on Christmas.
They also delivered to multiple shelters around Reno throughout the day.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada's St. Vincent's Dining Room Program:
"Established in 1961, the St. Vincent’s Dining Room of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada has grown from a "soup kitchen" to a full-scale program that provides a hot, take-out style meal to all who are hungry seven days a week (including holidays) in a clean and safe environment. Since our beginning, we have served more than 3 million free meals. We welcome both individuals and families to join us for lunch."