Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated gusts to 75 mph in wind prone areas cannot be ruled out. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions for all areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&